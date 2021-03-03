HELP SMALL BUSINESSES IN BEATTYVILLE DUE TO FLOODING

Lee County needs help NOW! Our local officials are doing ALL they can. They don't just sit at a desk answering calls, they are down in the trenches with the rest of the First Responders, helping clean up our community....our home. So, it is up to us to get the word out for help, because our community does not have time to deal with red tape and jump through hoops to get help.
To help businesses in Lee County, here is the link so you can donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=6CG2C4BQ3AH7L
Be mindful....these are SMALL businesses that are the back bone of this great nation of the United States and it is time to come together to help those that help keep us stay in our rural communities. Please, help today.
