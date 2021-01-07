Help Us Celebrate School Spirit in Lee County

During this pandemic, local newspapers have been imperative for getting information to the community, especially those that do not have access to the internet.
The print paper has guided them along school news, both virtual and in-school, athletics, school social activities, etc. and so in honor of our students and the future of our county, we are declaring January as the month to support school spirit, which is much needed during these trying times.
If you have a student that you would like to spotlight, feel free to email us a photo, name, and any info that you would like attached, and we will happily place it for you. You can email us at thebeattyvilleenterprise@gmail.com or stop it by the office.
This will all be done for free because there are sponsors that are stepping up to make this happen along with The Beattyville Enterprise. These sponsors will be showcased in both print and online, as well, along with your student.
We, here at the Beattyville Enterprise love the students of Lee County. They are our future and will ALWAYS be our "Pride of the Mountains!"
Deadlines for Wednesday prints is noon on Mondays.
