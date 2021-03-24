Herman Morris Obituary

 Herman Morris, age 84, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center, in Beattyville, KY.  Herman was born December 18, 1936 in Beattyville, KY, a son to late Harlan & Tillie Mae Morris. He loved being with his family and friends, singing, playing the banjo, and tending to his bees. He was a long-time member of the Church of Christ. 

      He is survived by 2 brothers; Decoursie Morris, and Ray (Helen) Morris both of Beattyville, KY, 3 sisters; Cora Coffman of Wayne, MI, Freida Fields of Richmond, IN, and Mary Ann (Larry) Mayse of Beattyville, KY, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 sister; Addie Allen, 3 brothers; Marion Morris, Charles Morris, and Larry Morris. He was laid to rest in the Morris Family Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. Then Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

