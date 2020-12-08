HERSHEL DEWAYNE TOWNSEND, the son of the late Hershel and Phyllis Ann Raines Townsend was born in Irvine, Kentucky on October 3, 1976 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on December 2, 2020 at the age of 44 years, 1 month and 29 days. He leaves behind one brother, Freddie Townsend and wife Paula of Irvine, Kentucky; two sisters, Angela Moore and husband Harold of Irvine, Kentucky and Teresa Raines of Richmond, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Joshua, Cody, and Destiny Collins and Casey and Kaitlyn Moore; two great nephews, Malachi Estes and Landon Collins; and a host of other relatives and friends.Hershel was preceded in death by his parents.
No services scheduled at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
