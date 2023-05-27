On May 18th, 2023 The Lee Co. Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting with all magistrates in attendance.
-Solid Waste receipts for the month of April; $46,758.99.
-The Co. Road Dept. has been preparing for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday/weekend.
- Trish Cole presented the court with a breakdown of what Medicare/Medicaid ambulance runs pay in order to discuss the financial issue with the county ambluance service.
-Noted for the record,
* It is noted for record that County Judge; Magistrates have received Quietus of outgoing Sheriff
Wendell Childers that all property taxes for tax year 2022 have been accounted for.
* Magistrates and County Judge have received bank balances/financial reports as of April 30, 2023 and a
copy of claims adjustments from APRIL meeting.
*Noted for record that Judge Mays; Magistrates have received copy of claims & transfers
* It is noted for record that the Public Hearing for County Road Aid and LGEA Fund for FY 23-24 was held
prior to regular session.
-Approved: Road Laborer job description change to Equipment Operator for the following employees & pay grade increase to $15.00 hourly wage for; Tyler Moore and Ricky Mcintosh.
- $3500 was approved to give LCYS for repairs, upgrades and equipment.
You can watch the full meeting on the Lee Co. Judge Executive Facebook page.
