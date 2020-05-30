be

On May 23, 2020 at approximately 10am, WCSART received a 911 call for a group of 7 hikers lost in the northern section of the Red River Gorge. 

 
A set of coordinates from a mobile device was obtained and a small hasty team was dispatched in compliance with our COVID19 protocols. 
 
The group was found approximately 2.5 miles from their vehicle and were prepared for the night they spent in the backcountry. This area has a lot of blowdown, making navigating difficult. 

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you