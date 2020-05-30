On May 23, 2020 at approximately 10am, WCSART received a 911 call for a group of 7 hikers lost in the northern section of the Red River Gorge.
A set of coordinates from a mobile device was obtained and a small hasty team was dispatched in compliance with our COVID19 protocols.
The group was found approximately 2.5 miles from their vehicle and were prepared for the night they spent in the backcountry. This area has a lot of blowdown, making navigating difficult.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.