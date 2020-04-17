be

Hikers Rescued Near Cliff View Resort

 
Last Wednesday on March 8th, Wolfe County Search and Rescue received a call about a hiker who had fallen while attempting to gain access to a waterfall near Cliff View Resort with her teenage daughter. 

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

 
The team quickly responded to the call while practicing Covid-19 guidelines, and made a harnness and a low angle rope system to assist in her evacuation. 
 
Let's give a shoot out to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue; and to all those that are doing their best to keep us safe during this Covid-19 Pademic. 
 
Information Courtesy of Wolfe Co Search & Rescue

Tags

Recommended for you