Hikers Rescued Near Cliff View Resort
Last Wednesday on March 8th, Wolfe County Search and Rescue received a call about a hiker who had fallen while attempting to gain access to a waterfall near Cliff View Resort with her teenage daughter.
The team quickly responded to the call while practicing Covid-19 guidelines, and made a harnness and a low angle rope system to assist in her evacuation.
Let's give a shoot out to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue; and to all those that are doing their best to keep us safe during this Covid-19 Pademic.
Information Courtesy of Wolfe Co Search & Rescue
