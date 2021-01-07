By: Jessica L Butler

GM-Editor

On the early morning of Saturday, January 2, 2021, the home of the late longtime Lee County Superintendent, Sedley Stewart, burned to the ground. 

The present owner was away on a work assignment in Ohio at the time, and no family members were in the house at the time of the fire.

The home was built in 1938 and was considered a historical landmark due to a spring on the property. It is said that Civil War soldiers stopped at that spring for water during the war. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown and no one was hurt.  

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you