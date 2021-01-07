By: Jessica L Butler
GM-Editor
On the early morning of Saturday, January 2, 2021, the home of the late longtime Lee County Superintendent, Sedley Stewart, burned to the ground.
The present owner was away on a work assignment in Ohio at the time, and no family members were in the house at the time of the fire.
The home was built in 1938 and was considered a historical landmark due to a spring on the property. It is said that Civil War soldiers stopped at that spring for water during the war.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and no one was hurt.
