HMC Garry Brandenburg USN (ret), husband of Ercie Faye Thomas Brandenburg and the son of the late Ance and Callie Mae Fox Brandenburg was born in Oneida, Kentucky on February 27, 1951 and departed this life in Dayton, Ohio on May 2, 2020 at the age of 69 years, 2 months and 5 days. Garry retired from the US Navy after serving for 30 years. He served as a Hospital Corpman during that time and for 13 of those years served the Marines. Garry was a member of the Anchor Baptist Church in Richmond, Kentucky. In addition to his wife, Faye, Garry is survived by one son, Garry Brandenburg II of Sevierville, Tennessee; two daughters, Bonnie Sue Brandenburg of Summerville, South Caroline and Melissa Walls and husband Bill of Winchester, Kentucky; two sisters, Linda Chrisman and husband Willard of Beattyville, Kentucky and Sheila McKinney of Booneville, Kentucky; two step-daughters, Stephanie Turpin of Milan, Indiana and Lisa Back of Osgood, Indiana; two grandsons; 3 granddaughters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private family service held. Burial at Brandenburg Cemetery (Paw Paw) of Lee Co. Donations to WLJC Station of Beattyville.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing coming to Barbourville
- KRDHD Health Officials Provide An Overall COVID-19 Update for our area
- First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reported in Clay County
- COVID-19 Testing Locations in Cumberland Valley District
- Jackson Manor Celebrates Recovery While Also Mourning Loss
- Businesses look forward to reopening
- Jackson Manor Celebrating Recovery Week 2
- You Can Take Action in this Pandemic
- Twelfth Death from COVID-19 Reported in Jackson County (May 06, 2020)
- KRDHD Health Officials Provide An Overall COVID-19 Update for Our Area
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- James Watterson Receives the Pigman Scholarship for Engineering at UK
- 2020 LCMS 8th Grade Graduates
- KRDHD Health Officials Provide An Overall COVID-19 Update for our area
- Food Fetch of Beattyville is Here to Make All of Your Food Delivery Dreams Come True
- Republican Perspective For Those Who Love Trump
- Old Mays Motel Destroyed by Fire
- Courthouse Comments - May 6, 2020
- LCE 2020 Kindergarten Graduates
- Republican Perspective for THOSE WHO LOVE TRUMP President Donald J. Trump’s Great American Comeback Story
- You Can Take Action in this Pandemic
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.