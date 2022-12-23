Recently the former home of Malcolm Kilduff Jr and his late wife Rosemary popped up on the housing market in Beattyville.
Kilduff served as deputy press secretary for Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson and was with Kennedy when he was assassinated. Because press secretary Pierre Salinger was out of the country, Kilduff had the responsibility of making the death announcement to the press and was with Johnson and the Kennedys at the hospital.
Mr. Kilduff left the White House press office in 1965 and held a number of news jobs including editor of The Beattyville Enterprise from 1983 to 1989 after moving back to Beattyville, which was his wife’s hometown.
According to a past article/interview, Kilduff and his wife moved to Beattyville in January of ’77 with Kilduff stating that Rosemary “always talked about coming home”. The article stated that they were renovating the 100 year old home that she grew up in.
After his wife’s death in 1998, Mr. Kilduff moved into a retirement home, and later a nursing home when his health problems became serious. Kilduff died on March 3rd, 2007 and is buried at the Arlington National Cemetery. Kilduff served in WW2 (S2 US Navy).
The 3 bed, 1 bath, historic home sits on Center Street and is listed at $79k (as is) and was believed to be built in 1872 (1912 per PVA). As the listing describes; the home has had a few updates but with some creative ideas and some TLC, this home could easily be brought back to its glory days. Appliances included: dishwasher, range, microwave and fridge. Heating and cooling: window unit ac, baseboard, space heater (the house does feature several fireplaces, however some have been previously closed off.) Total sq. ft. Living space is 1,424. Lot size: 0.25 acres/ 10890 square feet.
If you would like more information on this home please contact Chris Riggsby of Dream Maker Realty of Mt. Sterling 606.481.0357 (Serious inquiries only, please only contact realtor for information. Identities of current owners have been left out for this reason).
