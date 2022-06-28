HAZARD, KY – The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky is proud to announce it received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $6655 to purchase round and rectangular tables and iPads.
The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky has been inspiring young people in Appalachia for over 23 years. With over a quarter of a million students cycling through the Center, it has evolved with
progressive technologies and curriculum that give students a cutting-edge educational experience in
STEM Learning.
HOKC will award $3.1 million in grants supporting 314 non-profits, impacting more than 3.9 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
According to Commanding General Gary Boschert: “The year 2021, early 2022 was a challenging year and the Kentucky Colonels stepped up to the challenges. Through extremely generous individuals we were able to increase our regular grant impact for the Good Works Program by over $1,000,000.00.
This year we are awarding 3.1 million dollars, the most money we have ever been able to spend on the
program. In addition, the horrible storms that devastated Western Kentucky, Colonels stepped up and
donated millions of dollars and we are able to grant an additional 3.7 million for the long-term recovery
of the region. Thank you, Colonels, for your generosity and continued support.
Your help allows all the
Trustees to help impact millions of Kentuckians.”
About the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels
The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a 501(c) (3) entity dedicated to supporting charitable
activities throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The organization is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees. The “Kentucky Colonel” commission is an honorary title granted by the Governor of
the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Since 1951, the organization has pursued its mission through annual
grants totaling $60 million to more than 1,600 nonprofits. Of those Colonels’ contributions, 100% are
awarded to nonprofits across the state. Each grant is thoroughly vetted by the trustees and staff. Though
the corporate name is The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, most know it by its long-term trademark, KENTUCKY COLONELS. Visit kycolonels.org to learn more.
