A slideshow of the 2020 senior class will be playing on the LED sign in front of the Tourism Center Caboose on HWY 11 through May 10th. For extended family and friends who are not able to drive by or live in other states, we will go live at 8pm tonight and show the entire slideshow.
The Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Commission supports our Class of 2020 Seniors and the Lee County School System in any way we can. Special thanks to Tourism Commissioner and Main Street Director, Teresa Mays for this awesome idea and for helping to double check the content. Thank you Lee County School System leadership for the lists and photos of all the seniors. We are proud to be able to help the school system honor the senior class of 2020. Lee County School District, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.