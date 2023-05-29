Honoring Those Who Gave the Ultimate Sacrifice on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a day of reflection and remembrance of those who died while serving in the U.S. military.
The holiday stems from the American Civil War, which killed more than 600,000 service members — both Union and Confederate — between 1861 and 1865.
There’s little controversy over the first national observance of what was then called Decoration Day. It occurred May 30, 1868, after an organization of Union veterans called for decorating war graves with flowers, which were in bloom.
The practice was already widespread on a local level. Waterloo, New York, began a formal observance on May 5, 1866, and was later proclaimed to be the holiday’s birthplace.
Yet Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, traced its first observance to October 1864, according to the Library of Congress. And women in some Confederate states were decorating graves before the war’s end.
An act of Congress changed Memorial Day from every May 30th to the last Monday in May in 1971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.