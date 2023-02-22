Hoping to reduce the number of vicious-dog attacks in Kentucky, state Rep. Chad Aull filed legislation this week that would keep pet owners from having any dog for five years if their current or previous animal is involved in more than two dog-biting incidents.
Rep. Aull, who serves the 79th House District in Fayette County, worked on his House Bill 212 with a constituent, Sarah Bogusewski, who was bitten by two dogs last March. The dogs’ owner had animals involved in other attacks as well.
“What happened to Sarah was horrible, and what made it worse was the fact that there was nothing in state law to stop this owner from repeatedly obtaining other animals that were also a threat to people,” Rep. Aull said. “I want to thank Sarah for her advocacy on this issue and for helping to make it less likely that what happened to her will happen to others.”
“Representative Aull’s bill is a commonsense measure that will give our legal system the additional tool it needs to stop these repeat offenders,” Ms. Bogusewski said. “I am ready to do whatever I can to keep these owners from having animals that terrorize others. People should be able to enjoy their neighborhoods without worrying whether they’re going to be hurt.”
Under Rep. Aull’s bill, if an owner’s dog or dogs attack someone on more than two different occasions, the owner would be prohibited from possessing any dog for the next five years. The fine would be elevated as well from the current $10 to $100 penalty to $250 per dog involved.
The bill also ensures the five-year ban applies to those found incompetent by a judge to stand trial in dog-biting cases. “This was an issue that arose in Sarah’s case, so I want to be sure that everyone is treated equally when it comes to the five-year ban on dog ownership,” Rep. Aull said.
In addition, his bill would require animal-control officers and any other law enforcement agency responsible for impounding or killing a vicious dog to keep a record of the incident for at least five years.
House Bill 212 will be considered by the General Assembly during this year’s legislative session, which resumed this week and concludes at the end of March.
