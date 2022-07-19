Hospice Care Plus Announces Lisa Cox as CEO

Following a national search, Lisa Johnson Cox has been appointed as the new chief executive officer for Hospice Care Plus.
The Board of Directors approved a resolution on June 30 confirming Cox as CEO of the regional organization, which is Lee and Owsley counties' provider of hospice, palliative, and bereavement care.
Tim Jordan, president of Hospice’s board and chair of the CEO search committee, expressed confidence in Cox’s preparation for leading the non-profit organization.
“We look forward to having Lisa Cox provide leadership as our chief executive officer,” said Jordan. “Her years of experience in long-term healthcare in this region provides a strong foundation for guiding our organization well into the future. After an exhaustive nationwide search, we were so very happy to find a candidate who is familiar with the communities we serve and who has the compassion for patients and families for which Hospice Care
Plus is well known.”
Cox resides in and is from Irvine, Kentucky, the seat of one of the six counties served by Hospice Care Plus. She comes to Hospice with more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience. Prior to accepting the CEO position, she served as a vice president and director of operations for a long-term care organization. In that role, Cox was responsible for the operational and clinical components of 10 healthcare facilities in Kentucky’s eastern region. She also managed regional staff and administrators at those facilities.
“I am both honored and humbled to be chosen to lead this wonderful organization,” said Cox. “I look forward to a rewarding future with Hospice Care Plus and to providing expert, compassionate care for the patients and families we care for in our home programs and at our Compassionate Care Center.”
Cox follows Gail McGillis, interim CEO, who retired in January 2020 after leading the organization for 26 years. She has served as interim CEO during the search process. Hospice also had the assistance of Scott Thompson, who helped lead the organization during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, Hospice Care Plus was founded as a non-profit organization to support the quality of life of its communities through hospice, palliative and bereavement care programs. The organization serves Estill, Jackson, Lee, Madison, Owsley and Rockcastle counties and owns and operates the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Relying on contributions from individuals and groups, all care is provided regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. To learn more, donate, or explore career and volunteer opportunities, visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.
