Hospital Places Trauma Kits in Lee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Cars

Mercy Health - Marcum and Wallace Hospital held a ceremony Friday, June 17th to present trauma kits to Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Powell County Sheriff’s departments.
After seeing information on an initiative from Sheep Dog Impact Assistance to place a trauma kit in every sheriff’s department in the state of Kentucky, Marcum and Wallace Hospital President, Trena Stocker, wanted to ensure the sheriff’s departments in the counties they serve received one of these kits. “As a Level IV trauma center this project aligned with our goal of providing stabilizing care. To reach that goal, it is imperative that we work with all counties and all first responders to ensure they get the tools they need to provide that care to patients, “states Stocker.
Marcum and Wallace reached out to the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, Chapter Commander, Dave Jardon, to make sure this happened. “We’ve seen that many rural departments are very underfunded,” Jardon said. “They don’t have a Band-Aid or an Aspirin in their cruisers, and we wanted to do something about that.” The kits include basic first aid items for daily use and an Emergency Trauma Pouch for more life-threatening wounds. It is all packed in a plastic ammo container for easy storage and access.
Each trauma kit costs $65 to create and the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance works off donations to make this possible. If you’d like to donate to this 501 C-3 organization you can contact Dave Jardon at 859-803-4069.
