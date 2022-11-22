Mercy Health - Marcum and Wallace Hospital was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Kentucky Office of Rural Health. The grant purpose is to expand health care access to rural veterans by funding innovative projects that are intended to improve health care for Kentucky’s rural veterans.
Marcum and Wallace Hospital proposed “Project Hero.” A six-month project that will increase care coordination for veterans seeking care both at the VA system and from other community providers and increase access to mental health services, substance use disorder (SUD) services, and any other health care services deemed necessary to meet the needs of veterans living in Estill, Lee, Owsley, and Powell counties. The project will incorporate Celebrate Recovery to host support groups on a weekly basis, but at those meetings will also offer optional and/or additional support from hospital staff and services such as Behavioral Health Clinician, Peer Support Specialist, Population Health Pharmacist, Dietitian, spiritual care, smoking cessation, food security and much more.
“As a veteran myself I know how important this project is,” Trena Stocker, President, Marcum and Wallace Hospital, “We must give veterans the tools to empower themselves, reclaim their self-worth, dignity and to accomplish their dreams. They fought hard to defend all of that for us.”
Project Hero will kick-off for Lee and Owsley County on Thursday, December 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Lee County Health Center Annex/The Hub (located at 45 Center St., Beattyville). This first meeting is open (VETERANS AND ACTIVE DUTY PERSONNEL), but we will have limited spaces for the remainder of the project. A boxed meal will be served. Please bring your DD214 or VIC (Veterans ID Card). Pre-registration is not required but is encouraged.
Please call 606-726-8204 to pre-register or for more information.
