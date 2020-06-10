This morning, House Democratic Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton submitted the following letter to the co-chairmen of the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary, requesting the committee hold hearings on how to improve accountability and transparency in law enforcement. Those issues include the use of “no-knock” warrants and standardizing use of body cameras by law enforcement.
MEMORANDUM
TO: Chairman Jason Petrie and Chairman Whitney Westerfield
FROM: House Democratic Leadership
DATE: June 4, 2020
RE: Interim Judiciary Committee Topics
In light of the tragic events that have happened in Louisville, Minneapolis, and across the nation, the House Democratic Caucus is requesting that you, as the chairmen of the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary, hold hearings on improving accountability and transparency in law enforcement. Members were heartened by Chairman Westerfield's addition of Metro Council President David James and ACLU organizer Keturah Herron to today's agenda, however the policy discussions that must be had at this historic juncture are far too complex for one segment at the end of a very full committee agenda. Our members implore you both to take the interim as an opportunity to facilitate a debate which is vital to the very soul of our Commonwealth.
One topic brought to the forefront in recent weeks is the use of "no-knock" warrants and the deadly consequences such practices can produce, as we tragically saw in the Breonna Taylor case. Many members want to know how widespread the practice is, how often such warrants are approved, what are the most common justifications for approving such warrants, which communities are most affected by such warrants, and whether there needs to be uniform state standards limiting the use of such warrants or banning them altogether. The General Assembly recognized the effectiveness of this type of statewide standard just this year, when it called for all law enforcement agencies to detail their guidelines for high-speed pursuits.
Another topic of grave concern is the apparent lack of effective civilian oversight of police forces throughout the Commonwealth. Civilian oversight boards must be empowered with the legal authority to issue subpoenas in order to compel testimony and secure the information necessary for them to hold agencies accountable.
Something else that must be addressed is the lack of uniform standards surrounding the adoption, use, and retention of video produced by body-worn cameras on officers. The total lack of any body-worn camera footage from dozens of officers involved in the death of David McAtee is unconscionable.
We as the elected representatives of the Commonwealth must fulfill our constitutional mandate to study and enact sound public policy protecting the rights of all Kentuckians, especially those who are disproportionately affected by police violence. By studying these topics in-depth during the interim, we as legislators will have the information we will need to act quickly when the General Assembly returns in regular session in January or in the event of a special session.
Thank you for consideration of these vitally important matters.
Sincerely,
Rep. Joni Jenkins
Rep. Derrick Graham
Rep. Angie Hatton
Leader
Caucus Chair
Caucus Whip
