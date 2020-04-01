Our community has come together to adapt and overcome the restrictions of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Jack’s IGA and Beartrack Grocery has set up barriers to better serve their customers. School Food Services making sure our children are fed. Emergency Management helping out our Health Dept. Our Vice Judge ringing the bell to remind people to be safe, and our Mayor and Judge Executive showing that all parks are closed in Lee County and Beattyville. Also, Red River Gorge is CLOSED!

