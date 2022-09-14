Last Wednesday Morning the Kentucky State Police released a statement in regards to human remains found in a burned structure on Highway 52 West in Lee County.
According to the statement the KSP Post of Richmond was contacted just after 9:00 pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in reference to the possible human remains discovered.
The initial investigation indicated that human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on KY-52 West. The remains were removed by the Lee County Coroner and then transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
The burned structure was a vacant house belonging to Tamika McDaniel of Beattyville. McDaniel had been missing prior to the fire on Sunday 9/4 and had no recent contact with her family.
McDaniel’s concerned daughters found human remains in the ashes of the burnt house and immediately contacted emergency personnel.
After being sent to Frankfort, the remains were then sent to a burn specialist in Tennessee and according to DNA results, belonged to McDaniel of Beattyville.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling.
He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Beattyville Police Department and the Lee County Coroner’s Office. We will have more to report on this investigation, once information is available.
