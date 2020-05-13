There are many takeaways and lessons to be learned from our handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic. But for me, one of the most heartbreaking, but very eye opening, realizations is how quickly we are willing to devalue the loss of human life and label them as collateral damage and expendable.
Republican Congressman of Indiana Trey Hollingsworth said “The government should always choose the economy over American lives.” Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser believes that shutting down the economy just to stop the spread of the Coronavirus has not been worth it. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said that “People are going to have to swallow the idea of losing thousands of more lives, but economic devastation is equally sad.” Who can forget Texas Lt. Gov. Dan (there are more important things than living) Patrick who also made the bold claim, that Grandparents were willing to sacrifice their lives in order to preserve the economy for their grand children.
‘Throw Momma From The Train’, made for a very funny movie, but not as an economic revival strategy for the United States. If we are so willing to accept that human life is disposable for the sake of materialistic prosperity, then we must be willing to ask ourselves, who is expendable in our own family. Remember that one of the fundamental principles of Nazism, was to determine the value of a human life based on a person’s productivity and usefulness to the State.
The Irish poet Oscar Wilde once said: “a cynic is someone who knows the price of everything but the value of nothing.” In this throw-away society that we’ve allowed America to become, that may very well be an apt description. But if we intuitively believe that all human life is precious and not just a race for the animalistic survival of the fittest, the luckiest or the richest, then we must end this callous disregard of putting a price on our humanity.
Did you know that the original design of the Titanic called for 64 lifeboats, but that number was reduced down to 20 because the owners didn’t want to clutter the deck or obscure the views of all the first class passengers. One of Trump’s first mistakes was the dismantling of the National Security Council’s Pandemic Task Force leaving the U.S. vulnerable and unable to respond quickly to any viral emergency. President Donald Trump then chose to stubbornly ignore the urgent early warning reports and the imminent threat of the Coronavirus, calling it just another Democratic hoax to disrupt his reelection campaign. He openly undermined and contradicted the advice of health officials, medical experts and epidemiologists, instead he spread conspiracy theories and misinformation.
The ineptitude, dishonesty, self-centered erratic behavior of President Donald Trump has unnecessarily cost thousands of American lives and left us all tied to the mast of a ship without a lifeboat on a perilous sea, while the storm rages on. Now more than ever we need a Federal course of action of coordinated nationwide testing and tracing with an all hands on deck plan to contain the deadly Covid-19 virus. Please be safe.
