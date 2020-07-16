Thursday July 16, 2020-KRDHD COVID-19 Update-as of 2pm
KRDHD Health Officials are reporting 13 confirmed cases of Covid19 today. A 43 year old male and a 38 year old female from Lee County, a case under 18 years of age in Letcher County, a 35 year old female from Owsley County, a 25 year old male, a 61 year old male, a 28 year old male, a 54 year old female, a 79 year old male, a 48 year old female, a 20 year old female, a case under 18 years of age and a pediatric case in Perry County. We are also reporting 31 recoveries today.
Below is the breakdown within the service area of the Kentucky River District Health Department:
Knott- 25 (13 recovered)
Lee- 3 (1 recovered)
Leslie- 13 (12 recovered)
Letcher- 22 (19 recovered, 5 probable)
Owsley- 4 (3 recovered)
Perry- 117 (72 recovered, 1 probable, 2 deceased)
Wolfe- 7 (4 recovered)
Total overall cases within the KRDHD service area:
185 Confirmed, 6 Probable=Total 191 (124 recovered, 2 deceased)
