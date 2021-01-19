Ilene Gay Hurt, age 82, formerly of Booneville, passed away, Monday, January 11, 2021, at her residence in Stanton, KY. She was born January 26, 1938 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Lonnie and Omah (Barrett) Gay. She was a retired cook for Kroger and was a member of the White Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Ilene is survived by 3 sons; Conley Bowman of Clay City, KY, Lonnie Hurt of Elizabethtown, KY, Del Hurt of Lexington, KY, 2 daughters; Betty Holtzclaw of Stanford, KY, Debra Marzano of Stanton, KY, 4 brothers; Ron Gay of Cincinnati, OH, Ben Gay of Corbin, KY, Phillip Gay and Aaron Gay both of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Doris Maccani of Stanton, KY 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren along with a host of many other loving family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons; John Bowman, Bobby Bowman, 1 daughter; Teresa Barrett, 2 brothers; Bruce and Robert Gay. Funeral Services held Saturday, January 14, 2021 at 2 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Mills officiating. Visitation held from 1:00 PM until time of service at the Booneville Funeral Home. Ilene was laid to rest in the Gay Family Cemetery in Lee County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude or a local Disabled American Veteran Chapter of your choice.
