Governor Andy Beshear along with Michael Dossett, the Director of the Division of Emergency Management visited Beattyville and Lee County the Friday after the recent flood. Rocky Adkins came with them, as well. Adkins is the Senior Advisor to the Governor.
They flew over Lee County and Beattyville along with Mayor Scott Jackson and Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill to see the recent devastation and in order to declare it a natural disaster in order to petition President Biden to have FEMA come help with relief efforts.
