Imlay City, Michigan- Verda Childers, age 83, formally of Beattyville, KY, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Stonegate Health Campus of Lapeer, MI. Verda Mae King was born March 20, 1939 in Brush Creek, KY. She is the daughter of the late Jerry and the late Cordelia (Childers) King. Verda grew up in Kentucky until the age of 16 when she and her family moved to Michigan. She married Tommy Childers on June 18, 1955 in Sandusky, Michigan. Verda and Tommy moved to the Imlay City area in 1962 and have lived there since. She attended Lapeer County Intermediate Vo-Tech School, Imlay City High School, and Almont High School and graduated high school in 1998. Verda was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy, on April 7, 2012. She was a home maker, raising her family. Verda was a member of the Imlay City Church of the Nazarene. Verda is survived by: her daughter, Judy Gail Childers of Imlay City, MI; sons, Roger Dale (Kay) Childers of Winchester, KY, Darryl Alan Childers of Carsonville, MI, Dennis (Christine) Childers of Brown City, MI and David Kyle (Kenneth) Childers of Imlay City, MI; her grandchildren, Libby, Damon, Michael Dale, Bridget, April, Brittney, Logan, James, and Henry; and her 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Tommy G. Childers; son, Donnie Childers; and her 21 siblings.
The funeral service held September 20, 2022 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI. Pastor Jim Mellish, pastor of Imlay City Church of the Nazarene, officiated. Interment at Gabbard Cemetery, Wide Creek, Kentucky.
KY Funeral September 23, 2022 at the Wide Creek Community Church in Lee County. Arrangements were entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City. Please be sure to sign our online register at www.muirbrothersfh.com to share condolences with the Childers family and also on boonevillefuneralhome.com.
