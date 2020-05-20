 Imogene Caudill, age 85, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, KY. Imogene was born December 26, 1934, in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late John and Susan Mayes. She was a homemaker, and in her free-time she enjoyed gardening. She is survived by 1 grandson; Gary Riley, 1 great-grandson; Cody Riley, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Beech Caudill, 1 daughter; Dora Elaine Caudill, 4 sisters; Vidie Mayes, Hattie White, Eliza Angel, and Clarice Mayes, 4 brothers; Ernest, Andy, Elmer, and James Mayes. Private Family services held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Lerose Cemetery, with Brother Walter Turner officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Lerose Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

