Imogene Caudill, age 85, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, KY. Imogene was born December 26, 1934, in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late John and Susan Mayes. She was a homemaker, and in her free-time she enjoyed gardening. She is survived by 1 grandson; Gary Riley, 1 great-grandson; Cody Riley, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Beech Caudill, 1 daughter; Dora Elaine Caudill, 4 sisters; Vidie Mayes, Hattie White, Eliza Angel, and Clarice Mayes, 4 brothers; Ernest, Andy, Elmer, and James Mayes. Private Family services held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Lerose Cemetery, with Brother Walter Turner officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Lerose Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Middlesboro Mall back open as of Wednesday, May 20
- ARH Relaxes Some Hospital Visitation Restrictions
- Officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Bell County
- PCHC to start drive-thru COVID-19 testing
- Knox reports eighth Covid-19 case
- Restrictions on travel, small gatherings moved up for holiday
- COVID-19 Daily Summary as of May 13, 2020: Jackson County 6th Highest Death Toll in KY
- Statement from Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor: A Picture of Progress
- Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing coming to Barbourville
- Emergency funds available for SKCTC students impacted by COVID-19
Latest News
- Imogene Caudill, age 85
- REGINA GAIL HUGHES
- SYLVIA PATRICK BURNETT
- Booneville Woman Ends Her Life by Jumping From a Bridge in Beattyville
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- WILLIAM FORESTER MCINTOSH
- Lee County Teacher Honored as National Health Education Teacher of the Year
- Healthy At Home Newsletter Campfire Magic
Most Popular
Articles
- BODY FOUND! Local Girl Jumps from Bridge in Beattyville
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- KRDHD Health Officials Provide An Overall COVID-19 Update for our area
- KET and GED Testing Service® offer free access to online GED® prep course
- Courthouse Comments By Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
- LCHS Class of 2020
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Booneville Woman Ends Her Life by Jumping From a Bridge in Beattyville
- Farmers Market Coming Soon
- May City Council Meeting was Sweet but Definitely not Short!
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.