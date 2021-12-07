- All parties will be December Friday 17th!
Kindergarten, 1st/3rd/4th/5th grades bring $5 wrapped gift. (Girls buy for one girl, boys buy for one boy, no name tags on gift please), 2nd grade bring stocking stuffer.
-All grades bring individually wrapped candy or treat bags for all classmates
-Also needed if parents are able to send the
ollowing: drinks, snacks, chips, cookies, cupcakes- please no products with peanuts/peanut butter/Reese Cups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.