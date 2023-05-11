Indictment Warrants Served Involving April 1st Assault and Shooting

On April 1, 2023, Kentucky State Police received a call from a male in Owsley County saying that he had been assaulted.
Both KSP and Owsley County Sheriff’s Dept responded and was on the scene.
The victim, a resident of Owsley County, had been assaulted by three people and could not move. Later, it was found that he had also been shot after further investigation.
As the Owsley County Sheriff Dept investigated further, according to their arrest citations, they arrested James Robert Cope, 19 and Marcus Tyler Peters, 32, both of Owsley County and charged them with 1st degree Assault.
Owsley County Sheriff’s Dept then sent them and one other, Kaylee Helton, 29, of Upper Wolf Creek, to
the Grand Jury for Indictment of other charges after investigating further.
All three were then charged with 1st degree Robbery, 1st degree Assault, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
After the Indictment Warrants were issued, Kaylee Helton turned herself in on May 7, 2023 at the Three Forks Regional Jail concerning the April 1st incident in Owsley County.
Beattyville City Police Eddie Dunahoo handled that arrest in Beattyville.
James Robert Cope turned himself in on May 5, 2023, to the Owsley County Sheriff’s Dept and remains at the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Marcus Tyler Peters, being a convicted felon, violating Parole, was also charged with a felony charge of Possession of a Firearm. He remains at Madison County Detention Center.
This investigation in ongoing by the Owsley County Sheriff’s Department
NOTE: ALL ARE INNOCENT TILL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.
By: Jessica L Butler, Publisher-GM
