Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should expect delays on Tuesday, May 25, as an inspection has been scheduled for the tunnel.
Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and U.S. Forest Service will jointly inspect the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area.
Drivers should expect delays of 15 to 20 minutes as the inspection is performed. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers at either end of the tunnel. Message boards will be placed to inform drivers of the upcoming inspection and the possibility of delays.
The inspection will begin at 9 a.m. and should take most of the day to comple
