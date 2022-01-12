IRA LEE FLETCHER, the widower of Lavon Marie Harris Fletcher, and the son of the late James William and Martha Barnes Fletcher, was born on October 14, 1959 in Cumberland, Maryland and departed this life in Mount Sterling, Kentucky on January 1, 2022 at the age of 62 years, 2 months and 18 days. He was a long time truck driver and a pastor and was a member of the Pinecrest First Church of God.
Mr. Fletcher is survived by one son, Cody Lee Fletcher of Beattyville; two brothers, Paul F. Fletcher and wife Nancy of Old Town, Michigan, James William Fletcher, Jr. and wife Darlene of Frostburg, Maryland; a special cousin, Kathy Shannon of Ridgeway, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mr. Fletcher was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Lavon. Memorial service at later date.
