Irene Bowling, Age 83, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, KY. Irene was born September 13, 1937, in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Will & Nannie (Noble) Amis. She retired from the Owsley County School System, where she cooked for many years. She was of the Christian Faith, and a member of the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church. In her free-time she enjoyed quilting.
She is survived by 1 son; Phillip (Vivian) Bowling of Booneville, KY, 1 grandson; Ian Shea (Marissa) Bowling of Richmond, KY, 2 great-grandchildren; McKenzie & Elijah James Bowling, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her husband of 58 years; James Bowling, she was preceded in death by her parents, and 6 brothers, and 2 sisters. A private family graveside service will be held at the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery in Ricetown, KY. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
