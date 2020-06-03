Irene Ogans, age 91, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her daughters’ residence in Beattyville, KY.
Irene was born October 4, 1928, in Jackson, KY, a daughter to the late John and Nettie (Crawford) Watkins. She enjoyed hard work and family, and attending church.
Irene, is survived by 1 daughter; Stella (Charles) Banks of Fillmore, KY, four grandchildren and several great grandchildren, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; Her husband; Henry Ogans, 1 son; James Ogans, two sisters; Jessie and Maxine Thompson, one brother; Charles Watkins
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Service will be held on May 28,2020 at 1:00PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Brother Mike Spencer officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Moore Family Cemetery located in the Spencer Mountain community of Beattyville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
