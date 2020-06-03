   Irene Ogans, age 91, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her daughters’ residence in Beattyville, KY.

     Irene was born October 4, 1928, in Jackson, KY, a daughter to the late John and Nettie (Crawford) Watkins. She enjoyed hard work and family, and attending church.

     Irene, is survived by 1 daughter; Stella (Charles) Banks of Fillmore, KY, four grandchildren and several great grandchildren, along with many other loving family members and friends.

     Irene was preceded in death by her parents; Her husband; Henry Ogans, 1 son; James Ogans, two sisters; Jessie and Maxine Thompson, one brother; Charles Watkins

      Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Service will be held on May 28,2020 at 1:00PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Brother Mike Spencer officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Moore Family Cemetery located in the Spencer Mountain community of Beattyville, KY. 

      To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Ogans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you