IRVIE LEE BRANDENBURG, the husband of Linda Lou Riley Brandenburg of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of Betty Coomer Brandenburg of Beattyville and the late Howell Brandenburg, was born in Irvine, Kentucky on January 12, 1964 and departed this life at his home in Lee County, Kentucky on November 5, 2021 at the age of 57 years, 9 months and 24 days. Mr. Brandenburg was a former maintenance supervisor for the Bluegrass Army Depot, a farmer, a Shriner, and a duel member of the Proctor Lodge #213 and the Torrent Lodge #711 F&AM.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Brandenburg is survived by two children, Miranda Lashay Akers and husband Brandon of Beattyville, and Kevin Ray Riley of Lexington, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Shayla Raye Akers of Beattyville; his sister, Joyce Tipton of Beattyville; a special friend, Tony Jones of Beattyville; and a host of many other relatives and friends. Mr. Brandenburg was preceded in death by his father, Howell and his brother in-law, Rudy Joe Tipton.Donations suggested to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Services held Nov. 9th-10h at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Brandenburg Cemetery of Belle Point Rd of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.