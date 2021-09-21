Jace Ray Bowling, the expected son of Jesse Ray and Tiffany Snow Bailey Bowling of Beattyville, Kentucky passed Friday, September 10, 2021. In addition to his parents, Jace is survived by his brother and sister, Jayden Voyles and Ava Bowling both of Beattyville; two uncles, Kelly Paul Smith of Richmond, Kentucky and William Austin Bailey of Beattyville; his maternal grandparents, Phyllis and Bill Bailey of Beattyville; great grandfather, Boliver Bowling; and great grandmother, Lola Faye Bishop both of Booneville, Kentucky.
Jace was preceded in death by his two angel siblings; great grandmother, Helen Bowling; great grandfather, Bill Bishop; and two great uncles, James and Paul Bowling. Services held Sept. 14th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville with Keith Murray officiating. Burial in Bailey Cemetery of Southfork Rd. of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
