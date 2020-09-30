Jack Frazier Freeman, 81, of Beattyville, Kentucky; passed of cancer in his home on September 23, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Jack was born on September 30, 1938 in Greenville, Alabama to his parents, Claude Hamilton Freeman and Nellie Adams Freeman. He had two brothers, Claude Edward Freeman and Carl James Freeman and two sisters, Carolyn Elizabeth Freeman Hilyer and Mary Louise Freeman Hilyer. Jack was the widower of Betty Charles of Beattyville, Kentucky and was previously married to Carrie Furr of Mississippi, Gladys Long of Oklahoma, and Tara Krause of Georgia. He attended W.O. Palmer Elementary School, Baldwin Jr. High, Sidney Lanier High School, obtained his GED, then joined the Army and completed 2 years of college. Jack served 20 years in the Army and retired as Master Sergeant.
He spent several years in Germany, France, Vietnam, Oklahoma, and Hawaii. He then traveled the United States doing research for geneology before settling in Beattyville, Kentucky. Jack was a decorated Veteran serving 3 tours to Vietnam and later as a Gulf War Advisor. Awarded with National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Bronze Star medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (6th Award) Army Service Ribbon, NCO Professional Development Ribbon “2,” Overseas Service Ribbon “4.”Jack was a member of the American Legion, Shriner’s and a Free Mason. He was an active contributor to St. Jude’s Hospital, Easter Seals, Hospitalized Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Father Flanagan’s Boys Home, Boys Town, Ann Arbor Foundation, and anyone in need.
Jack enjoyed doing research, NASCAR, Alabama football, classic country music, Bingo, eating out with friends, and most of all his family. He is survived by his son, Robert Steven Freeman, his wife Beth Mendheim Freeman; grandchildren, Taylor Freeman, Winston Freeman, and Madison Freeman; and two great grandchildren, as well as another son, Jack Frazier Freeman, Jr. and grandchildren, Candice Brooke Murphy, Christopher Brett Freeman, and Jeffrey Blake Freeman; six great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn Elizabeth Freeman Hilyer and husband Earl Hilyer and Mary Louise Freeman Hilyer and husband Tommy Hilyer; and several nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his father, Claude Hamilton Freeman; mother, Nellie Adams Freeman; wife, Betty Charles, and two brothers, Claude Edward Freeman and Carl James Freeman.
Memorial Service September 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana, Alabama, followed by a graveside service at Antioch West Baptist Church in Georgiana, Alabama. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
