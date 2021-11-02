JACK HENDERSON KELLER, the husband of Fannie Gayle Angel Keller of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late William Isaac and Dora Marie Barrett Keller was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 6, 1939 and departed this life at his home in Lee County on October 25, 2021 at the age of 82 years, 6 months and 29 days. He was baptized into the Baptist Church and was a retired truck driver.
In addition to his wife, Fannie, Mr. Keller is survived by four children, Jacqueline Keller Broadwell and husband Joseph of Beattyville, Kentucky, Vernon Keith Keller and wife Rose of Richmond, Kentucky, Jack Christopher Keller and wife Andrea, and Jessica Lynn Keller Whisman and husband Joseph all of Beattyville; 21 grandchildren, Barry, B.J., Jodi, Joe Joe, Jennifer, Joshua, Jacob, Stephanie, Velvet, Shawyna, Steven, Jason, Jeremiah, Brandon, Chance, Megan, Brianna, Haile, Samantha, Jaxon, and Jay; two brothers, Bobby and Charles Keller; one sister, Betty Kilburn; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three children, William Herald Keller, Sheila Faye Keller, and Jason Keller; one grandchild, Alex Keller; and one sister, Kathleen Deaton. Services held October 28th-29th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Moore Cemetery of Wide Creek of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
