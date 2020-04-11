Jackson Energy is accepting applications for the 2020 Lineman Scholarship Program. One winner will receive a full scholarship to attend the Somerset Community College Lineman Training Center.
The deadline to apply is May 22nd. Applicants must be at least a senior in high school. The applicant, their parents or their legal guardians must be a Jackson Energy member and their primary residence or business must be served by the cooperative.
To download the application, visit https://www.jacksonenergy.com/jackson-energy-lineman-program-scholarship. The lineman training program is an eight-week course held in Somerset. More than 90% of the Somerset Community College Lineman Training Center graduates have been placed in jobs with either electric utilities or electric contractor companies.
“The Lineman Training Center was established to provide men and women an opportunity to learn the basic, yet necessary, skills and hands-on experience that are essential to enter the utility industry at an apprentice level,” says Jackson Energy President & CEO, Carol Wright. “The training center’s criteria is a proven success to the linemen that complete the course. The experience and knowledge that the students gain at the training center give them an explicit advantage when they enter the workforce.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.