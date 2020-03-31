As COVID-19 continues to spread across Kentucky and the nation, Jackson Energy is continuing to take proactive measures with the same care and concern for its employees as we have for our membership.
Our main priority is the safety of our employees, our members and our community. Jackson Energy is steadfast in following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines to limit face-to-face contact and practice social distancing. In addition, Jackson Energy employees have implemented elevated health procedures in our daily business practices, such as, increasing the frequency of using hand sanitizer, wearing protective gloves, disinfecting workstations and vehicles.
Even though we have implemented a controlled change in operations over the past week, Jackson Energy will continue to utilize our remote workforce, employees who remain in the office and field operation personnel to ensure essential service to its members will not stop.
“With the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, we know that the people we serve are facing many concerns and unknowns,” says Carol Wright, President & CEO. “Jackson Energy is dedicated to finding the best solutions for our membership while ensuring the continued safety of our employees and our members during this difficult time.”
Jackson Energy will continue to take care of day-to-day activities and answer any inquiries the members may have and by working together – we will get through this challenging time.
As members are encouraged to stay home if possible, rest assure that should any questions or issues arise, Jackson Energy is here for you. Please visit our website at www.jacksonenergy.com or call us at 1-800-262-7480.
