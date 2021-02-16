Jackson Energy is Working Hard to Restore Power to Some in Lee County

A Note from Jackson Energy:
We are continuing to experience major outages right now all across our service territory - and our phone lines are OVERWHELMED. Please know that our crews are all-hands on deck and will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to all members.
Please expect longer WAIT TIMES for phones, chats, etc. - as we are experiencing higher than normal call volumes.
Currently we have 28,000+ members without service - and are aware of most outages. Please be patient with us - as we are working/responding as quickly as possible. #winterstorm2021
