be

CONGRATULATIONS 

to the following high school seniors on 

winning Jackson Energy’s 2021 Scholarship Essay Contest!  Each student will receive a $2,000 scholarship to an accredited college or trade school of their choice:

Clay County - John Lucas Hubbard

Estill County - Jenna Stone

Jackson County - Sarah Marks

Lee County - Caleb Slone

North Laurel - Nathan Sanders

Owsley County - Gabrielle Bowman

Rockcastle County - Jacob Cook

South Laurel - Eli Singleton

At-Large - Lacie DeGough

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you