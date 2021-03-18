CONGRATULATIONS
to the following high school seniors on
winning Jackson Energy’s 2021 Scholarship Essay Contest! Each student will receive a $2,000 scholarship to an accredited college or trade school of their choice:
Clay County - John Lucas Hubbard
Estill County - Jenna Stone
Jackson County - Sarah Marks
Lee County - Caleb Slone
North Laurel - Nathan Sanders
Owsley County - Gabrielle Bowman
Rockcastle County - Jacob Cook
South Laurel - Eli Singleton
At-Large - Lacie DeGough
