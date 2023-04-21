Jackson Energy sponsors Frankfort Youth Tour

Nearly 100 high school students representing Kentucky’s electric cooperatives gathered at the Kentucky
Capitol on March 22 for the Frankfort Youth Tour, a program designed to offer rising young leaders a personal understanding of American history, civic affairs, and their role as citizens and members of electric cooperatives. Following a tour of the capitol, students heard from Governor Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Representative Samara Heavrin. In June, many of these students will travel to our nation’s capital during the Washington Youth Tour.
In conjunction with Frankfort Youth Tour was the launch of the 2023 Co-ops Vote initiative—a non- partisan effort to boost voter turnout in the areas served by rural electric cooperatives. Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to students about the importance of being involved in the democratic process and making their voices heard by voting. “If you want the government to pay attention, you need to vote,” Adams says.
Since the inception of the youth tour program, co-ops have sponsored more than 1,700 Kentucky high school students. Jackson Energy is proud to invest in our future leaders.
Jackson Energy Frankfort Youth Tour delegates were Jacob Byrd, North Laurel; Andreu Knapp, Jackson County; Jabe Fredrick, Clay County; Hannah Barnard, North Laurel; Kinley Jones, Jackson County; Katie Lucas, Owsley County; Callie Benge, Rockcastle County; Aleah McIntosh, Lee County.
