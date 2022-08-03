Jackson, KY- Darlene Gabbard, age 58, departed this earth on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her residence in Breathitt County, KY.
Darlene was born in Oneida, KY on August 22, 1963, to Mary E. Gabbard and the late William A. Gabbard. Darlene was a beloved mother to her daughter and a foster mother to many children throughout the years and enjoyed cooking and fishing. Darlene was preceded in death by her father; William A. Gabbard and 2 brothers; Edgar Gabbard and Keith Bubba Gabbard.
Darlene is survived by her mother, Mary Gabbard, daughter Kayla Johnson (Josh Sebastian) 3 grandchildren: Arizona Darlene, Miracle and Joshua Sebastian II. Darlene is also survived by her 2 brothers: Timothy (Peggy) Gabbard and Henry (Naomi) Gabbard, all of Booneville, KY and many nephews, nieces and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation Monday, August 1, 2022, from 11:00AM till 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service Monday, August 1, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rose Roberts officiating. Burial will take place at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
