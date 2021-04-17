Jackson Propane Plus Opens in New Location

After the recent flooding, several businesses on Main Street suffered severe flood damage. One of those being Jackson Propane Plus which was located at 38 Begley St. for the past fifteen years. On March 13th they made the announcement that they would be leaving Main Street for their new location at 860 Highway 52 West in what was formerly known as the Old Land Farm Supply.
As of April 12th, they are now accepting walk in customers while they are still completing renovations to the building. The phone numbers they can be reached at are still 606.464.0207 and toll free 877.464.0207.
Jackson Propane is also currently offering two $500 scholarships in memory of their former driver and Owsley County resident; Charles Dooley. Charles was a driver for their company for over 10 years. He was beloved by his fellow employees as well as his customers. While they are asking for transcripts, this scholarship is NOT going to be based solely on grades and ACT scores. They are also looking for a well-rounded, hard working student with community involvement. Applicants must be from their service area: Lee, Owsley, Wolfe, or Jackson County. Additional criteria is noted on the application. They will be awarding two $500 scholarships per service area. They will be sharing with guidance counselors but you can also request an application @ jacksonpropanebeattyville@netzero.net. Due to the recent flooding and relocation of the office, they will be extending the deadline to May 3rd.
Written by Kara Thorpe Assoc. Editor. Info via Jackson Propane Plus- Beattyville.
