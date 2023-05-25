JAMES CHARLES MOORE, the husband of Ruth Shelton Moore of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Jim and Hazel Charles Moore, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 30, 1950 and departed this life at his residence in Beattyville on May 22, 2023 at the age of 72 years, 10 months and 23 days. He was a former gas and oil truck driver, the owner of Hometown Video and was a member of the St. Helens Church of Christ.
In addition to his wife Ruth, Mr. Moore is survived by four children, Becky Moore and Beverly Arnold both of Beattyville, James Charles “Bo” Moore and wife Natosha of Richmond, Kentucky and Dustin Moore of Beattyville; six grandchildren, Carmen, Deven, Olivia, Dylan, Anna Grace and Cameron; six great grandchildren; a sister, Madge Moore and a brother, Paul Moore both of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore is preceded in death by four sisters, Barbara Frye, Virginia Smallwood, Mildred Moore and Juanita McGuire. Services May 24th- 25th, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial; Moore Cemetery of Mooretown Rd, Lee Co. KY. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.