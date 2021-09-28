James David Pitman, son of the late Clayton and Emma McKinney was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 28, 1948 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on September 26, 2021 at the age of 72 years, 3 months, and 29 days. He attended the Sandfield Holiness Church as a child and retired from Trane Air after 35 years of service. James is survived by one son, James R. Cole of Stanton, Kentucky; one brother, Herman Pitman and wife Brenda of Beattyville; four sisters, Vada Cole and husband Denvil of Butlerville, Ohio, Anna Cook of Beattyville, Mavis Jones of South Lebanon, Ohio, and Linda Overbee of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by one sister, Blanche Ross. Service held at Newnam Funeral Home on Sept. 30, 2021 at 1 PM. Visit 11 AM – 1 PM. Burial in Beatty Place Cemetery. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
