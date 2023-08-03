JAMES E. TIPTON age 62, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home in Beattyville, KY.
James was born September 3, 1960 in Irvine, KY, a son to the late William Tipton & Rosie (Webb) Tipton. He worked as a farmer most of his life. He is survived by 1 brother; Kenneth Tipton, Clay City, KY., and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; William and Rosie Tipton, one brother Billy Tipton
Funeral services July 27, 2023 with Pastor Tubby Abner officiating. Burial; Webb Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.