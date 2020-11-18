James Edward Judd, the husband of Lillie Mae Shelton Judd and the son of the late Finley and Pearl Mae Stacy Judd was born in Oneida, Kentucky on October 20, 1950 and departed this life at his home in Georgetown, Kentucky on November 11, 2020 at the age of 70 years and 22 days.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by three daughters, Patricia Rutledge and husband Brandon of Georgetown, Ashley Gilvin and husband Todd of Winchester, Kentucky, and Stacey Judd of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Chloe Rutledge and Jordyn, Jaxon, and Josie Gilvin; two sisters, Helen Hoots of Indianapolis, Indiana and Patricia Wade of Lexington, Kentucky; one brother, Brack Judd of Sarasota, Florida; special friends, the Hogans; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by three sisters, Elizabeth Ann Lamb, Diana Judd, and Catherine Ross; and three brothers, Bill, Gary, and Bobby Judd. Pallbearers include Brandon Rutledge, Todd Gilvin, Jeff Lamb, Bo Moore, Cody Sizemore, and Preston Booth. Visitation and service held November 15th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. David Booth officiating. Burial in Isaacs Cemetery of Owsely Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
