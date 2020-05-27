James Edward Rogers, age 96 of Dayton, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Walnut Creek Nursing Center.
James was born on April 4, 1924 in Beattyville, Kentucky to the late Ernest Rogers and Minerva Crabtree.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Wanda; 5 children, Shirley (Paul JR) Taylor, Lester (Susett), Steve (Phyllis), Lonnie (Helen), Daniel (Bonita); stepdaughter, Karen Tomzak; stepson, Patrick Rafferty; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
James served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired from Frigidaire. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. Friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429, with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial David’s Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429. The service will be officiated by the James’ nephew, Rev. Ray Crabtree.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
