JAMES HAROLD HARRIS, husband of Paula Jane Deaton Harris and the son of the late James Ernest and Eulalia Rose Shackleford Harris was born in Newport, Kentucky on December 29, 1942 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky of January 7, 2022 at the age of 79 years and 9 days. He was a former Spec 4 Field Wire Specialist in the United States Army from 1957-1960 as well as a retired truck driver.
In addition to his wife, Paula of Beattyville, Kentucky, Mr. Harris is survived by four children, James Anthony Harris and wife Debbie also of Beattyville, Sherri Lynn Alexander and husband Robert Hensley of Hamilton, Ohio, W.D. “Doodle” Rogers, and Ashley Wade and husband Justin all of Beattyville; ten grandchildren, James, Nicholas, Tyler, Allie, Ashtin, Bently James, Dominic, Frankie, Evie, and Jesse; one great granddaughter, Aurora Jamie Harris; and one expected great grandson, Theodore Graham Harris; two sisters, Lisa Harris of Indiana and Debbie Wimberley of Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Amanda Renee Rogers. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
