JAMES HOWARD HOGAN SR., son of the late Eugene and Betty Caldwell Hogan, was born in Campton, Kentucky on August 11, 1963 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on March 12, 2023 at the age of 59 years, 7 months and 1 day. He was a supervisor with the Kentucky Sate Parks for many years before retiring. He was carpenter, an avid outdoorsman and loved his family. James Howard leaves behind his three children, James Howard Hogan Jr. (Jamie), Chelsey Brenae Hogan and Liam Ryder Hogan; one grandson, Hunter Hogan; twelve brothers and sisters, Ruth McIntosh, Wilma Dennis (Walt), David Hogan (Mary), Danny Hogan (Fondia), Eddie Hogan (Myra), Joyce Mayse, Pamela Barrett (Larry), Donald Hogan, Allen Hogan (Sandra), Gregory Hogan, Joshua Hogan, Elizabeth Roach (James) and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, James Howard was preceded in death by one niece, Rebecca
Jane Hogan, and two brother in laws, David Paul Mcintosh and Arnold Nelson Mayse.
Services to be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Visitation: noon- 2pm. Funeral following visitation. Burial in Hogan Family Cemetery of Bowman Cemetery Rd (Rock of Ages) of Lee Co. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
